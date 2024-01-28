Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $35.01 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

