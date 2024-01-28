Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

