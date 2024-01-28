Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

