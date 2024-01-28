F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up about 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. F M Investments LLC owned 0.05% of IAC worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 354,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

