F M Investments LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200 day moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

