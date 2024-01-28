F M Investments LLC Grows Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Genco Shipping & Trading comprises 1.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 610,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 467,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 637,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.64 million, a PE ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

