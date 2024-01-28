F M Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

