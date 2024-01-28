F M Investments LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO traded down $25.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. 2,581,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $941.66.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
