F M Investments LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $25.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. 2,581,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $941.66.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.