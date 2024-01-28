F M Investments LLC Has $746,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

First Solar stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

