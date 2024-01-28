F M Investments LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG remained flat at $120.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

