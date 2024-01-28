F M Investments LLC Sells 285 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

F M Investments LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %
HCA stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.43. The company had a trading volume of 929,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average of $262.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
