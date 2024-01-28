F M Investments LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TransDigm Group by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TDG traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $1,082.48. 244,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,413. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

