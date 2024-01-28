F M Investments LLC Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. 4,501,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

