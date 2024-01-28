Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $520,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $211.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.82.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

