Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $617.35 and a 1-year high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $978.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,379,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

