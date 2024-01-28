Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.12 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.