Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $36,245.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,598,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,578,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 163,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,039.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

