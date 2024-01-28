FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $251.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

