Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Holdings Raised by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,220 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

