Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 8.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.06. 337,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

