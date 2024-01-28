Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

