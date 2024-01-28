Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

