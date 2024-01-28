FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,972. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

