Financial Review: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.10% 19.58% 5.31% Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.38% 4.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.60 $284.63 million $1.58 42.23 Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.15 $1.88 billion $1.15 28.79

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $70.72, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

