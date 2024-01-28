First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

