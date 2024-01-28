First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $23.14.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
