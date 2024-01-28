First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

FGBI stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

