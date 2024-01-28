First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

