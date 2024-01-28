First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
