Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 5.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

