Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Five Below by 37.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.