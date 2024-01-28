Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

