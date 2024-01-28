Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,305 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.24. 1,764,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

