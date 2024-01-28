Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.83% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,712. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

