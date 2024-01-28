Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

