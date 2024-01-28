Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $16.50 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

