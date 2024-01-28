Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $17.59 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $244,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

TMO stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $597.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

