Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $630.75. 1,423,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

