Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $42.01 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,073,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

