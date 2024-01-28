Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.88. 562,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.48. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

