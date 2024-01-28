Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $167.86. 4,848,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

