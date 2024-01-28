Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.31.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $303.00. 385,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

