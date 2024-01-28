Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 12,323 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 174,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

