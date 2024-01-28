Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 18,142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

