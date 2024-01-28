Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.90. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.