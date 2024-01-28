Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,353 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $157.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

