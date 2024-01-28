Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 25,130 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NEE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

