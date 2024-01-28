Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 885 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. The company had a trading volume of 713,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

