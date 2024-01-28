Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE TT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.51. 885,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average is $215.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

