Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 87.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,741. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

